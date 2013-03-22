Fujifilm FinePix XP200 is an extra tough, Wi-Fi connected camera

Fujifilm is bringing Wi-Fi to the tough camera party again with the Fujifilm FinePix XP200.

It's the second in the XP line to feature Wi-Fi, meaning you can wirelessly transfer your photos to a PC, smartphone or tablet to share your action photos instantly.

You'll need the Fujifilm Camera Application, available on iTune or Google Play, if you want to transfer your images to your iPhone, iPad or Android phone.

The XP200 sees a refreshed tough design, boosted hardcore credentials but, more importantly, a different sensor and display, looking to right the wrongs of the XP150 and XP170 before it.

The FinePix XP200 is waterproof down to 15 metres, shockproof withstanding drops from 2 metres, dustproof and freezeproof. There's a double seal on the battery chamber to keep things better protected than before.

At the heart of the camera is a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor, with sensor-shift stabilisation sitting behind a 5x zoom lens giving you 28-140mm (in 35mm terms).

The new display on the rear now measures 3 inches, with an impressive 920k-dots, a huge step-up over the previous models. It also features auto-brightness, so should adjust to suit the conditions and optimise battery use.

If it's action you're after, then the 10fps shooting might be of interest, and 60fps if you're happy to accept a drop in resolution. There's a dedicated burst mode button for those fleeting action moments.

There's a range of shooting functions and creative features, as well as the obligatory full HD video capture.

On paper, it sounds like the Fujifilm FinePix XP200 is a spec step in the right direction: you'll just need a tough phone like the waterproof Sony Xperia Z to Facebook your action photos.

The Fujifilm FinePix XP200 will be available for £229.99 from the end of April.