  Fujifilm FinePix S8400W adds Wi-Fi to your 44x superzoom camera

Fujifilm has announced a new model in its line of superzoom cameras. The Fujifilm FinePix S8400W adds Wi-Fi connectivity to the camera, which offers a 44x optical zoom lens.

The name might sound familiar, because Fujifilm announced the S8400 - along with the S8200, S8300 and S8500 - at CES 2013. The change here, as designated by the appended W, is wireless functionality.

The Wi-Fi will offer you an autosave feature, so you can send your images directly to your PC or your smartphone or tablet.

To do so you'll need to install the appropriate app: for PCs that's the Fujifilm PC AutoSave software. But if you're living on the move, then you'll be after the Fujifilm Camera Application from either iTunes for iPhone and iPad, or Google Play for Android.

Wireless connectivity is becoming increasingly common on cameras, giving the user the advantage of the connection of their mobile device, but the quality of the proper camera: you'll be able to share those zoomy pictures in a flash.

Aside from the Wi-Fi, the camera offers that huge 24-1056mm (in 35mm terms) lens with optical image stabilisation, although you'd always be advised to support it at the far end of the zoom.

There's a 16-megapixel BSI sensor at the core with ISO running up to 12,800 and shooting speeds of up to 10fps. If you're happy to take a knock down in resolution, it'll give you 60fps or 120fps.

There's an electronic viewfinder in place along with a 3-inch LCD display and plenty of controls so you can access the full range of features easily.

The Fujifilm FinePix S8400W will be exclusive to Currys in the UK, pricing is still to be confirmed.