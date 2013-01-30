  1. Home
Fujifilm FinePix S4800 offers big zoom for a small price

Superzooms have got plenty of appeal, and Fujifilm's latest FinePix F4800 looks to appeal on the price front as much as it on its features list.

The £150 superzoom comes equipped with a 30x optical zoom lens which offers a 24-720mm equivalent range - ideal for snapping close-ups, wide-angle scenes, mid-distance portraits or far-and-away subjects in the distance. There's even a Super Macro mode which, when set to the widest-angle setting, can shoot just 2cm from the lens.

The 16-megapixel 1/2.3-inch CCD sensor has built-in image stabilisation - realised by the ability to shift by microscopic amounts - which helps to counter handshake at those longer focal lengths.

With autofocus said to be as swift as 0.3-seconds - most likely at the wider-angle settings, not the full extent of the zoom - and a start-up time of 1.3-seconds the F4800 sounds fairly nippy.

As well as simple point-and-shoot capture on the auto mode, there are six scene settings, a scene recognition auto mode, 720p movie mode and the usual array of manual controls too, should you want to get a little more advanced. 

There's a 3-inch, 230k-dot LCD screen on the rear but, unlike many higher-spec superzooms, the F4800 lacks a built-in optical viewfinder. It also runs on 4xAA batteries rather than including a single li-ion rechargeable in the box. Still, for the asking price it all sounds like fair cop to us.

