  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Fujifilm camera news

Fujifilm announces FinePix F900EXR 'travel zoom' with hybrid autofocus sensor

|
  Fujifilm announces FinePix F900EXR 'travel zoom' with hybrid autofocus sensor
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Fujifilm has refined its top-spec F-series compact with the announcement of the latest FinePix F900EXR model.

Like the F800EXR that came before it, the F900EXR is built from the same base shell and includes the very same 20x optical zoom lens that offers a 25-500mm zoom equivalent. There is the claim of "optical image stabilisation" on the Fujifilm website, but closer inspection goes on to state that this is sensor-based stabilisation. Doesn't add up at all to us, and means Fujifilm's still missing out a crucial upgrade that we'd like to see on board.

READ: Fujifilm FinePix F800EXR compact camera review

However the F900EXR's sensor is all changed. The 16-megapixel 1/2-inch EXR CMOS II sensor includes sensor-level pixels for phase-detection autofocus. The camera's intelligent hybrid AF system - as Fujifilm calls it - can automatically switch between contrast-detect and phase-detect to ensure the fastest focus times. And with a "world's fastest" 0.05-second focus time - again, Fujifilm's claims, we sure do look forward to testing it - the camera does sound lightning quick.

As per its predecessor, the F900EXR's also includes wireless image transfer, a feature that enables Wi-Fi transmission of stills and movie clips between camera and computer, iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

Also in the mix is a 1.1-second start-up time, 0.5-second interval time between shots and a burst mode that's said to muster 11 frames per second (though only up to five frames maximum). Advanced filters, manual shooting modes and a huge variety of scene options polish off the compact package.

The Fujifilm FinePix F900EXR will be available from April, priced £280. As is often the case with the FinePix range, it looks more of a subtle change rather than a considerable overhaul of the series.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments