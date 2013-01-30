  Fujifilm announces FinePix F900EXR 'travel zoom' with hybrid autofocus sensor

Fujifilm has refined its top-spec F-series compact with the announcement of the latest FinePix F900EXR model.

Like the F800EXR that came before it, the F900EXR is built from the same base shell and includes the very same 20x optical zoom lens that offers a 25-500mm zoom equivalent. There is the claim of "optical image stabilisation" on the Fujifilm website, but closer inspection goes on to state that this is sensor-based stabilisation. Doesn't add up at all to us, and means Fujifilm's still missing out a crucial upgrade that we'd like to see on board.

READ: Fujifilm FinePix F800EXR compact camera review

However the F900EXR's sensor is all changed. The 16-megapixel 1/2-inch EXR CMOS II sensor includes sensor-level pixels for phase-detection autofocus. The camera's intelligent hybrid AF system - as Fujifilm calls it - can automatically switch between contrast-detect and phase-detect to ensure the fastest focus times. And with a "world's fastest" 0.05-second focus time - again, Fujifilm's claims, we sure do look forward to testing it - the camera does sound lightning quick.

As per its predecessor, the F900EXR's also includes wireless image transfer, a feature that enables Wi-Fi transmission of stills and movie clips between camera and computer, iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

Also in the mix is a 1.1-second start-up time, 0.5-second interval time between shots and a burst mode that's said to muster 11 frames per second (though only up to five frames maximum). Advanced filters, manual shooting modes and a huge variety of scene options polish off the compact package.

The Fujifilm FinePix F900EXR will be available from April, priced £280. As is often the case with the FinePix range, it looks more of a subtle change rather than a considerable overhaul of the series.