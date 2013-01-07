Fujifilm SL1000, S8200, S8300 and S8500 bolster superzoom range

Among a flurry of releases, Fujifilm has also announced a trio of superzooms: The FinePix SL1000, FinePix S8200, FinePix S8300 and FinePix S8500 models.

At the top of the pack is the SL1000, a 50x optical zoom compact that offers a 24-1200mm equivalent zoom, akin to that of the Canon PowerShot SX50 HS. Complete with an f/2.9-6.5 maximum aperture and optical image stabilisation, the SL-series is a brand new entry in the Fujifilm compact camera ranks.

The SL1000 has a 16-megapixel, backside illuminated CMOS sensor and can shoot up to ISO 12,800 as standard. Like the also just-announced HS50EXR, the SL1000 has a built-in 920k-dot electronic viewfinder and 3-inch, vari-angle LCD screen for composing images.

Full manual controls are never far away thanks to a mode dial, while a dual zoom toggle control method - one on top of the camera, one on the side of the lens barrel - makes for easy zoom or focusing whether shooting stills or 1080p movie clips.

Also announced are a trio of new S-series superzooms, the FinePix S8500, S8300 and S8200 models.

Each feature similar bodies by design and in size terms, but the S8500 comes loaded with a 46x optical zoom lens with an 24-1104mm (equivalent) zoom range, the S8300 has a 42x optical zoom offering a 24-1008mm (equivalent), while the S8200 has a 40x optical zoom with a 24-960mm (equivalent) zoom.

Each has a 3-inch, 460k-dot LCD screen and built-in 200k-dot electronic viewfinder, but not the vari-angle screen or higher-resolution offering of the champion SL1000.

In line with their presumably smaller, but as yet unconfirmed, budget, the S8500, S8300 and S8200 also feature AA batteries rather than an included rechargeable li-ion.

The SL1000 will be available in black, while the other S-series models also add white and red colour options. No final news on pricing for any of the models as yet, however.