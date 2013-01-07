  Fujifilm FinePix HS50EXR takes zoom to the next level

Superzooms have been pushing the limits of "super" for some time now, and Fujifilm's latest HS-series offering, the FinePix HS50EXR, comes complete with a whopper of a lens.

The 42x optical zoom ranges from a 24mm equivalent through to a 1000mm equivalent at its maximum zoom. That puts it up there into similar territory as the Canon PowerShot SX50 HS.

Alongside its variety of other compacts also announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, Fujifilm is shouting loud and clear about its latest sensor technology.

The HS50EXR is no exception, although it uses an EXR CMOS II sensor, not the more acclaimed X-Trans CMOS sensor of the pro range. Fuji claims this offers the world's fastest autofocus, with speeds of up to just 0.05seconds from its 16-megapixel and larger-than-average 1/2-inch sensor.

As per the Fujifilm HS30EXR model, the HS50EXR adopts the manual-control zoom lens barrel, which is ideal for precision and fast control. It's a versatile lens too, able to offer a f/2.8 aperture at its widest-angle 24mm setting, which dips down to a still impressive f/5.6 at the 1000mm equivalent. Okay, so the latter aperture is hardly super-bright, for a camera of this size and scale, and a focal length as long as that is not a bad result at all.

Elsewhere there's an 11 frames per second burst mode at full resolution, a 3-inch, 920k-dot vari-angle LCD screen, a built-in 920k-dot electronic viewfinder and a battery capable of 500 shots per charge.

Artistic shooting effects, film simulation modes, full manual controls, "EXR Auto" mode to shoot at full resolution or half-resolution shots for enhanced low-light or dynamic range performance, and 1080p HD movie mode round off the package.

Sounds like a quality zoomer to us. Here's hoping the exposure is more on the mark compared to previous HS-models. However, there's no final word on price or release date as yet.

Pocket-lint is at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, and we'll be getting our hands on the HS50EXR superzoom as soon as we can worm our way through the bustle.