Fujifilm XF1: A pocketable retro camera

The Fujifilm XF1: that's the name of the new retro-styled compact, just announced by Fujifilm ahead of the start of Photokina, Europe's largest camera trade show, being held in Germany this week.

The new camera is the latest addition to Fujifilm’s X-series range of cameras and is due to be on sale this November.

Like the X-E1 and other cameras in the company's X range, the XF1 offers a retro aluminium body with synthetic leather grip for those looking for something a little different.

It will come with a 3.0-inch, 460k-dot, clear LCD monitor with tempered glass around the back and in three colours: tan, black and red.

It features a newly developed f/1.8 Fujinon lens with a manual 4x optical zoom (25-100mm) that is operated by twisting the zoom ring. When in standby, the ring can be pushed into the body to minimise camera size.

The XF1 features a 2/3-inch, 12-megapixel EXR-CMOS sensor and EXR processor. Fujifilm is promising a start-up time of just 0.55 seconds, focus acquisition in as little as 0.16 seconds, and minimum shot-to-shot time of just 0.8 seconds.

Other features include an optical image stabilisation mechanism that shifts one group of four lens elements to reduce blur, and the promise of a macro mode that lets you shoot at ranges as close as 3cm. The XF1 also offers HD movie recording and burst-mode photography.

The XF1 features 11 creative filters: pop colour, toy camera, miniature, high-key, dynamic tone and six partial colour options (shoot in B&W plus one selective colour: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple).

Fujifilm say the XF1 functions equally well as an upgrade to a compact camera or as a second, "back-up" camera for the more advanced photographer.

The  US the camera is expected to cost around $500. No word on UK pricing as yet. 

