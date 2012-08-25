High-end Fujifilm X-series compact camera pictures leak

It's not only the Fujifilm X-E1 compact system camera that's been leaked ahead of Photokina 2012 - the biannual photographic trade show in Cologne, Germany: now images of a high-end compact camera have also surfaced online.

Take a close look at the images and it's possible to make out what appears to be "XF1" on the top of the camera. Though the low-resolution snaps aren't 100 per cent legible, so that could also be "XP1" but, for our money, that latter title would be all too similar to the top-spec X-Pro1 compact system camera.

The design is in line with other X-series cameras, however, so we're confident this will be the baby of Fujifilm's X-series range.

A mode dial, full manual controls and what appears to be a manual zoom ring also feature.

Take a closer look at the manual zoom ring markings and here's where things get rather interesting: It appears to show stepped markings from 25-100mm. Based on the f=6.4-25.6mm markings on the front of the lens barrel this would mean the XF1 is built around a large, 2/3-inch sensor size - not the smaller 1/1.63-inch size that the rumour mill has been suggesting.

That makes the XF1 sound a lot like a stripped-back Fujifilm X10, albeit one that can easily fit into your pocket. Cool stuff.

We expect that Photokina 2012 will be the launch pad for this high-end compact, where we'll bring you full news of our findings.