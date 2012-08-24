Fujifilm X-E1 compact system camera pics leak, exudes retro cool

Leaked press images of what looks to be Fujifilm's latest high-end compact system camera have appeared online.

The Fujifilm X-E1 looks very similar to the X-Pro1which Pocket-lint reviewed back in April in that the control system is extremely similar. However, there now seems to be a pop-up flash included and an electronic view finder rather than the clever hybrid optical and electronic types as found on the X-Pro1 and X100.

There are few other details at the moment, but it's our guess that the X-E1 will sit in Fujifilm's range just below the X-Pro1. What is interesting is that the lens attached to the mirrorless camera, and also leaked as a stand-alone pic, is a f/2.8-4 18-55mm. All previous pro lenses were primes, so it seems that the manufacturer is trying to break into a new market.

We had seen the new lens before - on a leaked roadmap - planned for the X-Pro1. However, because it is expected to be launched in Autumn, we can take a safe bet that the X-E1 will be coming then too.

No price details as of yet, but the X-Pro1 hit the market at £1,399.99, so it will be less than that, we'd imagine.