Fujifilm FinePix F800EXR compact camera uses apps for smartphone compatibility

Fujifilm is to release its latest travel zoom compact camera in September. The FinePix F800EXR, which updates the FinePix F770EXR, will also work in tandem with your smartphone or tablet using Wireless Image Transfer, enabling not only geo-tagging of your snaps, but the ability to upload them to social networks.

The FinePix F800EXR features a 16-megapixel BSI EXR-CMOS sensor, while it’s also fitted with a Fujinon 20x optical zoom lens that offers a 25mm wide-angle through to 500mm telephoto equivalent. There's also a 40x digital zoom.

Fujifilm says you’ll be ready to point and shoot in just 1.5 seconds from turning the camera on to capturing a photo, while consecutive shots can be snapped in just 0.8 seconds.

But the thing that separates the F800EXR from its predecessor-to-be are the two downloadable apps for Android and iOS platforms.

The Fujifilm Photo Receiver app allows the user to transfer 30 images at a time from the camera to mobile device wirelessly, which in turn makes it easy to upload to the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

Then there’s the Fujifilm Camera app. This automatically records the location of any photos you take with the FinePix F800EXR to your smartphone or tablet as well as displaying it on the camera’s 3-inch LCD display. Think of it as a virtual scrapbook. The Landmark Navigator function will even lead you to points of interest nearby, depending on where you snapped your shot.

Other features of note include full HD 1080p video recording, a 360-degree panoramic mode, raw file capture, and a batch of filters so you can get creative with your snaps without leaving the camera.

The FinePix F800EXR will be available from September priced £279. Both apps will be available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Has your head been turned by the FinePix F800EXR? Let us know in the comments below...