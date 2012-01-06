Fujifilm X-Pro 1: APS-C compact system camera, with hybrid viewfinder

Fujifilm are all set to launch their first compact system camera in the form of the Fujifilm X-Pro 1, if leaks in the press are to be believed.

The Fujifilm X-Pro 1 offers up a 16-megapixel APS-C sized sensor with the added benefit of Fujifilm's now familiar EXR technology. In terms of lenses, it's reported that the X-Pro 1 features a new X-Mount and there will be three Fujinon prime lenses available: an 18mm F/2, 35mm F/1.4 and 60mm F/2.4 macro.

This pitches the Fujifilm X-Pro 1 towards photo enthusiasts, rather than those looking for a model to save space over a DSLR, although we'd expect to see a zoom lens join the fray too.

The other thing to note about the X-Pro 1 is that it offers a hybrid viewfinder. This makes the body of the X-Pro 1 larger than rivals compact system cameras like the Sony NEX or Olympus Pen models and brings a touch of the Fujifilm X100 to the camera.

It's claimed that this is a similar hybrid viewfinder technology as seen on the X100, so you'll get both an optical and electronic system, which can be combined with electronic overlay on top of the optical view, offering a distinct advantage over those cameras that don't offer a viewfinder, or only offer it as an accessory.

Given the APS-C sensor and viewfinder, this sets the X Pro-1 up as a natural rival to the Sony NEX-7, but with perhaps a little more refinement. Priced at €1300 (£1070) with the 35mm kit lens it's competitively priced against that model, but bear in mind this is the same price as something like the Canon EOS 60D or the Nikon D300s.

Elsewhere the styling follows Fujifilm's trend towards the retro. It appears to be an aluminium alloy body with the benefit of hotshoe to mount an external flash.

Of course, all this come thanks to our sketchy GCSE French translation of the Réponses Photo page unveiled by PetaPixel, so we don't have any confirmed details on the new camera, but it's looking pretty certain for a rapturous CES 2012 launch.

We'll be sure to bring you all the confirmed details, along with UK pricing and availability, when we have them.

Does this look like it ticks all the compact system camera boxes? Let us know in the comments below...