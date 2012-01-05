  Fujifilm Finepix XP150 and XP100 super-tough cameras announced

The Fujifilm FinePix XP150, XP100 and XP50 have just been announced and if their spec sheets are anything to go by they're as tough as old boots.

The new XP range should deliver a decent choice to anyone who has a penchant for adventure and all three deliver a good set of shock, water and temperature-related resistance.

The two that top the range, XP150 and XP100 will bring you a good feature set including 14 megapixel CMOS sensors with 5x optical zoom lenses that provides a focal range of 28 - 140 mm (35 mm equivalent) for a wide variety of shots. The FinePix XP150/100 also offers CMOS sensor shift image stabilization to reduce camera shake, and have a decent ISO range from 100 to 3200.

You'll also get continuous shooting at up to 10 fps and Full HD 1080p movie capture at 30 fps, there's also an underwater movie function.

Tough specs include waterproofing to 10 metres, freezeproofing to -10 degrees and shockproofing up to a 2 metre drop. The optics also have a water repellent coating. If you happen to stump up for the XP150, you'll also get high sensitivity GPS with electronic compass and tracking.

The Fujifilm XP50 gets a similar list of features although isn't quite as tough with waterproofing to a depth of 5 metres and 1.5-metre shockproofing.

All cameras will be launched in March 2012 and will come in black, silver, orange, green and blue.