Fujifilm FinePix F770EXR and F750EXR superzoom compacts announced

Fujifilm has announced the Fujifilm FinePix F770EXR and F750EXR superzoom cameras, which are clearly compacts in name only.

Inside their little chassis are professional cameras waiting to burst out - with a raft of heavy hitting features making the F770EXR and F750EXR much more than fun snappers. The only difference that we can see between the two models is that the F770EXR packs enhanced GPS capabilities with a new high sensitivity antenna, an iOS-like Route Log mapping function and a landmark locator.

Both cameras pack 20x optical zooms, which their makers claim is a first for snappers this small and improved 16-megapixel EXR-CMOS sensors with EXR Auto tech on board for 103 different shooting patterns. They have an ISO range of 100 - 12800, can shoot RAW files, have an 11fps continuous shooting mode option and Intelligent Digital Zoom tech for an effective maximum telephoto setting of 1000 mm.

Throw in 1080p video recording at 30fps with stereo sound and a 3-inch, 460k dot display, and you can see why these aren't the fun cameras that you should be buying for your mum to chuck into her handbag.

Instead, you could perhaps get her the Fujifilm FinePix F660EXR - which drops down to a 15x optical zoom but keeps the majority of the big boy's features packed inside a robust exterior.

If you're in the market for a more socially acceptable compact then you could consider the Fujifilm FinePix Z1000EXR - which adds interaction with your iPhone, iPad or Android device using a free app and instant uploading to social networks using its built-in wireless features. Again, a 16-megapixel CMOS camera; this time packing a 3.5-inch display.

Further down on the scale, Fujifilm has also announced the Fujifilm FinePix Z110 with a 14.1 mega-pixel CCD sensor, 5x optical Fujinon zoom lens and 720p video recording; the Fujifilm FinePix T350 and FinePix T400 "value" (read: cheap) compacts with their 16 and 14-megapixel CCD sensors and 10x optical zooms; the Fujifilm FinePix JX700, JX580, JX550, JX520 and JX500 "simple, but stylish" cams with sunlight protection (not for your skin) and the Fujifilm FinePix JZ250 and FinePix JZ100 compact zoomers with built in stabilisation technology.

Yep, that's right - Fujifilm has decided to announce 14 new compacts in one day. As well as a plethora of other ranges. CES-crazy season, it seems, is well under-way.

There's no word on pricing as of yet, or release dates; but we have had word from Fujifilm that at least 17 or the 27 cameras announced in total will be hitting the UK.