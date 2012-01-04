Fujifilm mirrorless camera leaked, expect full outing at CES

A new image has emerged from the depths of the web showing off the latest and greatest mirrorless camera from Fujifilm ahead of its rumoured official outing at CES 2012.

The camera itself was previously mentioned in early October during a press conference with Fujifilm president and chief executive officer Shigetaka Komori, who stated that: "Fujifilm will launch in spring 2012, a mirrorless system camera with interchangeable lenses. The clear objective in the development of lenses, sensor and processor technology to achieve the highest image quality."

And here it is, we think, looking extremely black with what appears to be the camera grip on the right side of the snapper and, um... well that's about it really. The photo was originally posted by omuser.com, but seems to have been removed.

However, Komori believes that the camera will have a "resolution and low noise [that] will surpass the 35mm full size sensor." This sort of claim is frequently made by CSC manufacturers and it seems unlikely, regardless of the technology, whether it will be able to match the performance in terms of image quality of larger cameras.

We've also included a rather nice mockup posted on PetaPixel, which was produced by Jonker Burger and published last November. Apparently it's a pretty decent likeness.

As with all rumours we'll have to wait in the wings for more details, but it's only a week until CES 2012 so you'll just have to be patient.