  Fujifilm mirrorless camera promised for 2012

Fujifilm has confirmed that it will be making a mirrorless system camera in 2012 at a press conference in Japan on Wednesday.

“Fujifilm will launch in spring 2012, a mirrorless system camera with interchangeable lenses. The clear objective in the development of lenses, sensor and processor technology to achieve the highest image quality.” Said Shigetaka Komori, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fujifilm in Tokyo on the back of announcing a new camera called the XS-1.

The new mirrorless camera will have a larger sensor with “resolution and low noise [that] will surpass the 35mm full size sensor,” Komori is reported to have said at the event. It is unsure however whether that means the camera will have a full-frame sensor like the Leica M9 or have the technology to try and emulate that.

The prototype is expected to be shown off at CES 2012 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile in the present, Fujifilm announced a new camera – the XS-1. The X-S1 will feature the same 2/3” EXR CMOS sensor found in the Fujifilm X10 launched earlier in the year. The X-S1 features a 26x, 24-624mm equivalent F2.8-5.3 zoom and will be available from early 2012.