Fujifilm FinePix XP30 now shocking in the UK

First announced in January over in Vegas at CES, the Fujifilm FinePix XP30 has finally reached British shores.

For those who don't remember the original announcement, the XP30 is a camera for the outdoorsy types - you know, the kind of chap who goes climbing at the weekend and has a kayak in his garage.

It's an update to Fujiflim's tough range of camera; waterproof up to 5m, shockproof up to 1.5m, dustproof and freezeproof to minus 10-degrees Celsius.

The 14-megapixel camera also has a 5x optical zoom range and a healthy range of picture taking functions like motion panorama mode and CCD-shift image stabilisation. It can also shoot 720p video at 30fps.

It's also got GPS and its makers say it can calculate the distant from your current location to the place where a tagged photo was taken, which, says Fujifilm makes it “perfect if you want to return to that fab snowboarding spot or gorgeous beach you took a photo of and can’t remember where it was.”

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be able to image search by landmarks and cities and create a personal travel library that can be mapped to Google Maps via the My FinePix Studio software.

The XP30 is available in 5 colours; black, silver, orange, blue and green, and is available now for around £199.