Fujifilm snap four new FinePix compact cameras

When it comes to Fujifilm's CES camera launches, the FinePix X100 and the HS20EXR are likely to steal most attention, but the photo specialist also announced four compact cameras that deserve a mention.

The pick of the bunch being the Fujifilm FinePix F550 EXR which is a premium compact camera for the measuring just 22.9mm wide.

Despite it's skinny frame it still offers a 15x optical zoom lens, with a wide-angle range setting of 24mm to 360mm (35mm equivalent). There is also a Fujinon lens and new triple core EXR processing engine, as well as built-in GPS functionality.

Available in a black finish with a red trim, the F550 will cost £329 and will be out in March.

It's little brother, the F500 EXR, doesn't have the GPS feature and has a lower frame capture rate but will come in a choice of five colours and will cost £50 less.

Next up is the Fujifilm FinePix Z90, a fun camera, with the web generation in mind.

It has a 3-inch LCD touch screen, a 14-megapixel sensor, and a 5x Fujinon optical zoom and can shoot 720p HD movies. Uploading to YouTube and Facebook should be a doddle with the built in apps.

It's super pocket friendly at just 17.5mm thick and will come in a range of six colours.

The Z90 will be out this month and will cost less than £150 - so it's HD movie shooting on a budget.

Finally, Fujifilm announced the FinePix XP30, for the outdoorsy-types. It has built in GPS and is water (up to 5m), shock (up to 1.5m) , dust and freeze proof (to minus 10-degrees Celsisus) as well.

The 14-megapixel camera also has an "impressive zoom range" and a "healthy range of picture taking functions".

Again, out this month, the XP30 will be available in a range of colours and will cost under £200.

