  Fujifilm FinePix X100 goes on show at CES

Fujifilm are throwing out cameras right, left and centre over at CES 2011 in Vegas and the pick of the punch could well be the Fujifilm FinePix X100.

Yep, the very same FinePix X100 that Pocket-lint got its mitts on at Photokina back in September 2010.

The Tokyo based camera giant has described the X100 as "the most exciting model of the new Fujifilm range" and described it as "the answer to many professional photographers’ prayers".

Wow, that's some hype to live up to.

So, what's on board? First up it has adopted the highest possible quality lens and sensor combination with a fixed, prime F2 lens, manufactured by Fujinon.

There's a full size 12.3-megapixel APS-C custom sensor, and it also boasts a hybrid viewfinder - described as a first by the manufacturer. This feature combines the electronic viewfinder system and the window-type bright frame optical viewfinder so you're getting the best of both worlds.

In a time where live view modes are all the rage, it's great to see a camera which has taken care to make sure that both modes of lining up your shots are as well taken care of. One flick of the lever on the front takes you between the viewfinder types.

"The X100 has been designed to appeal to the millions of DSLR users who need a slim, back-up camera, for high quality, in-fill shots, when the use of a bigger SLR system is either inconvenient or impractical," read a Fujifilm statement.

"Alternatively, it can be used as a professional’s only top-end camera, if size and versatility are the primary considerations."

There are no price or release details as of yet, but as ever, we'll keep you posted.

