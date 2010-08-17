  Fujifilm FinePix REAL 3D W3 turns up in Fujifilm shop

Fujifilm has launched a new version of its 3D camera, promising better performance from a smaller, thinner, more consumer friendly design, and opting to list the new camera in its web shop before officially launching it to the world.

As with the company's previous model, the W1 (what happened to the W2?), Fujifilm's web shop is saying that the W3 will come with two 10-megapixel CCD lenses that both have a 3x optical zoom.

Detailing the camera on its website, the new model, due in shops in September, although available for pre-order now for $499 in the US (expect it to be around £400 in the UK), will not only offer the chance to snap still photos, but also be the first consumer camera to offer 720p 3D movie recording. Stills and movies can be viewed on any 3D enabled television directly from the camera with a HDMI 1.4 ready cable.

But don't panic, you won't have to pay for a big 3D TV to get the benefit of the new camera and its three-dimensional capabilities; the camera will come with a 3.5-inch LCD display that just so happens to sport a lenticular lens, similar to that found on the new Nintendo 3DS, that lets you see the images on the back of the camera either as you take them or afterwards when you show your friends what they look like in 3D.

Failing all that, photographers will also be able to send off to Fujifilm for prints of their 3D pictures in 3D.

Oh, and it can shoot 2D as well.

Highlighted specs according to the shop include:

Dual 10M CCD system

Dual Fujinon 3X zoom lens system (35-105mm)

3.5-inch wide VGA high-resolution 460K

3D-LCD (3D viewing without glasses)

HDMI 1.4 (standard connection to 3D-TV)

3D high-definition movie (720p)

Captures images and movies in both 2D and 3D

Advanced 2D modes shoot two separate simultaneous 2D images - wide-angle/zoom, colour modes and sensitivity

Advanced 3D modes - interval shutter and individual shutter

Automatic and manual parallax adjustment allows the user to fine tune the 3D effect

1600 ISO high sensitivity

Face detection (in 2D mode)

Dual-shot mode - take two pictures with one shutter press - one with flash and one without

Multi-frame playback with micro-thumbnail