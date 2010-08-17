Fujifilm FinePix Real 3D W3 hands-on

Fujifilm managed to leak the news of its new W3 camera ahead of an official announcement on its own shopping site earlier on Tuesday, however we can now show you what the camera looks like in the flesh thanks to some hands-on time.

As you can see by our photos, Fujifilm has launched a new version of its 3D camera promising better performance from a smaller, thinner, more consumer friendly design.

As with the company's previous model, the still rather bulky camera will come with two 10-megapixel CCD lenses that both have a 3x optical zoom, letting you shoot 3D for both stills and, more importantly in the high-def world we live in, 720p HD footage rather than VGA as with the W1.

Due out in September and costing £399 ($499 in the US) users will be able to view the 3D footage either on the back of the now larger 3.5-inch lenticular display, or directly to a TV via a HDMI 1.4 ready cable (sadly not in the box).

Photographers will also be able to send off to Fujifilm for 3D prints of their pictures as they have been able to do previously. However, rather than go through the lengthy process of having their images sent to Japan, Fujifilm has told Pocket-lint that it will be printing the images in the UK, drastically improving the delivery time from 20 days to 5 days and reducing the price. Although the camera company hasn't priced the prints as yet, it has confirmed to Pocket-lint that they will be under £5 each.

Oh and it can shoot 2D as well.

Highlighted specs include -

Dual 10M CCD system

Dual Fujinon 3X zoom lens system (35-105mm)

3.5-inch wide VGA high-resolution 460K

3D-LCD (3D viewing without glasses)

HDMI 1.4 (standard connection to 3D-TV)

3D high-definition movie (720p)

Captures images and movies in both 2D and 3D

Advanced 2D modes shoot two separate simultaneously 2D images - wide-angle/zoom, colour modes and sensitivity

Advanced 3D modes – interval shutter and individual shutter

Automatic and manual parallax adjustment allows the user to fine tune the 3D effect

1600 ISO high sensitivity

Face detection (in 2D mode)

Dual-shot mode - take two pictures with one shutter press - one with flash and one without

Multi-frame playback with micro-thumbnail