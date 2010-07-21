Fuji FinePix S2800HD: The world's smallest 18x zoom camera

Fuji is boasting that its latest S-series bridge camera - the Fuji FinePix S2800HD - is the "world's smallest 18x zoom camera". And who are we to argue with them eh?

The camera uses a 28mm-504mm, high precision, Fujinon optical zoom lens and has 14-megapixel capabilities with a stabilised 1/2 3-inch CCD sensor. ISO is up to 6400 with a reduced resolution.

It can also shoot 720p HD video and you can hook it straight up to your HD display using the mini-HDMI port.

As well as the S2800HD, Fuji has also announced the arrival of both the FinePix F300EXR and the FinePix Z800EXR compacts.

Starting with the F300EXR, it's a 12-megapixel, super 'F' compact, with a second generation EXR sensor. It has a 24mm-360mm equivalent 15x optical zoom and can also shoot 720p video at 24fps.

It has a new hybrid auto-focus system with contrast AF and phase detection AF as well as accurate zoom control with low noise.

Finally, the FinePix Z800EXR is a compact with a massive touchscreen LCD display. Well, it's 3.5-inches, but that is big for a compact camera.

Like the F300EXR it is 12-megapixels but it's only got a 5x optical zoom. It does have the second gen EXR sensor though, as well as the hybrid auto-focus system to go with dual image stabilisation and 720p video shooting.

There's no pricing or release details at present, but as soon as there is, we'll let you know.

Which one of the Fuji line-up do you like best? Wyclef, Pras or Lauryn Hill? Only joking, what's it to be - the Fuji FinePix S2800HD, the Fuji FinePix F300EXR or the Fuji FinePix Z800EXR? Let us know below.

