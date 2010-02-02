Fujifilm reveals spring collection of compact cameras

Fujifilm has announced its "spring collection" of compact digital cameras across three ranges offering more budget choices for consumers than its feature offerings.



New to the S Series, the FinePix S1600, S1800 and S2500HD are described as compact and lightweight, 12-megapixel digital cameras with powerful Fujinon long-zoom lenses.



Battery-powered, all models offer a 3-inch LCD, various shooting modes, face detection with blink and smile modes and 720p video capture while the S1600 gets a 15x zoom and the two other models 18x.

There are four new models for the JV and JZ Series - the FinePix JV100/150 and JX200/250 boasting slimline dimensions of less than 19mm and a metal body at what's said to be an affordable price.



Basic specs are 12-megapixels and 3x zoom for the JV100, 14-megapixels and 3x zoom for the JV150, 12-megapixels and 5x zoom for the JX200 and 12-megapixels and 5x zoom for the JX250.



All models offer 720p video capture, a 2.7-inch LCD display and will be available in black, silver and pink.

The A Series ("point and shoot simplicity perfect for people who are investing in their first digital camera") sees the launch of the AV100 and AX280.



The 12-megapixel AV100 boasts a 3x Fujinon zoom, whilst the 14-megapixel AX280 features a Fujinon 5x, 28mm wide-angle zoom lens.



There's no news on pricing or availability for any of the new cameras.