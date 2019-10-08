The 16th annual Pocket-lint Awards will take place in the middle of November in association with EE, celebrating the best devices across a number of categories including games, smartphones, cars and cameras.

There are 19 main categories this year, along with a Fast Award and the Product of the Year Award, the latter of which is selected from the winners of each category.

Here we are focusing on the nominees for the EE Pocket-lint Awards' Best Camera 2019 category, which includes the best from all the compact, mirrorless and DSLR cameras we have reviewed over the last 12 months.

The Short List nominations for Best Camera 2019 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great cameras above you think should win the Best Camera award for 2019 and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Camera 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".