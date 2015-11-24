EE launches 4GEE Capture Cam for affordable live HD video, streamed anywhere

EE already has a camera launched in its 4GEE Action Cam, but now it wants to take that further. The 4GEE Capture Cam is the new device that's aiming to help people and businesses keep an eye on what they need, live, from anywhere and for less.

The 4GEE Capture Cam is able to live stream 720p video over a data connection or directly via its 4G SIM. So it's a bit like Twitch but for real life. It can record in 1080p also. The camera is lightweight as well as rugged meaning it should be able to survive most situations it's needed in.

The original 4GEE Action Cam could also live stream via a SIM but this model has a smaller form and will be more affordable. This model also has a lower 8-megapixel sensor.

The camera comes with a clip and a mount that allows it to work with all GoPro mounts. Battery life should be two to two and a half hours of constant streaming or 24 hours on standby. Videos can be shared directly with anyone via a text that has a link to a streaming website. EE says it isn't launching a way to share to social media via the app, yet.

The camera comes with 1GB onboard storage but can be expanded to 64GB. If the live feed drops out this will continue recording for the full saved video, the live feed will simply jump back in when connection returns. You can send out a link to a live stream that goes live when you're ready.

The Capture Cam uses integrated Skeegle to offer live broadcast, catch up of everything filmed and groups for sharing with other users.

Businesses have already begun using the 4GEE Capture Cam. Swinley Bike Hub Mountain Biking Centre has added real-time coaching to their training sessions thanks to the cameras.

Online estate agent eMoov now offers live streaming of property viewings to make virtually visiting properties a real option for potential buyers. So sellers can use the camera to show people around their house, live, or pre-recorded.

The 4GEE Capture Cam is available now on both contract or pay as you go plans.

EE says: "The 4GEE Capture Cam is available for just £10 per month with 1GB of data and £15 per month with 2GB of data, with an upfront cost of £9.99 for new customers and no upfront cost for existing customers on a 24 month plan."

"PAYG customers can purchase a 4GEE Capture Cam for £129.99 with 2GB of data pre-loaded, for £149.99 with 6GB of data pre-loaded, or £199.99 with 24GB pre-loaded. Existing EE customers can also add the 4GEE Capture Cam on a Shared Plan for £10 per month."

