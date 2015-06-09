EE launches own 4G-connected 4GEE Action Cam to share live footage over network

EE has revealed in a London press event that it will be developing own-brand devices other than phones that fit its 4G connected vision.

The first of those is a GoPro style 1080p action camera called 4GEE Action Cam, which will be connected to the company's superfast data network in order to stream live footage over services such as Skeegle.

The camera is also able to shoot 13-megapixel still photos and comes with a rugged case to prevent damage, a softer case if you need to capture audio too, and a wrist control monitor as there is no screen on the device itself.

It will be available from 16 June and will be available on EE shared plans and on pay-as-you-go. The Action Cam will cost £99 + £10 per month on a shared plan usually, or £15 a month without an up-front fee. But as a launch deal, for a limited period if signed on a £10 a month deal the up-front cost will be waived.

Pay-as-you-go prices start at £299 for the camera with 2GB of data that must be used within 30 days or £399 for the camera with 2GB of data able to be used across a 12 month period.

Data top ups start at £2 for 100MB for 30 days. Roaming data add-ons will also be available for those in other countries.

EE boss Olaf Swantee also said that this is just the start for the company's connected device plans, even claiming that by 2017 EE will be selling more connected devices than smartphones.