(Pocket-lint) - DJI has launched its latest action camera, the Osmo Action 3, and it does away with the modular design of the Action 2.

The third iteration also returns to the brand's previous naming conventions, possibly in order to distance this release from its fairly unpopular predecessor.

The new camera looks a lot like the first generation model, with a GoPro-like form factor and a large circular lens protector.

The front screen is now a touchscreen and can be used to access settings, a bit like the Action 2's front screen module.

Another carry-over is the quick-release magnetic mounting system, which has been improved further on this model.

The Osmo Action 3 now supports vertical shooting, which is perfect for platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

It has a large 1/1.7-inch sensor and supports up to 4K 120 fps video shooting, with a super-wide 155-degree FOV.

DJI's excellent RockSteady image stabilisation is built-in and the camera is waterproof at up to 16 meters without additional housing.

It has a 1770mAh battery that should allow for up to 160-minutes of recording time on a charge.

The camera supports fast charging, for the first time, offering an 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes or a full charge in 50 minutes.

It's ready for extreme weather and will cope with temperatures as low as -20 degrees celsius, perfect for your next arctic adventure.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is available today from most DJI retailers, it retails for €359 / £309 in its basic package or €459 / £399 with two additional batteries and a multifunctional charging case.

Writing by Luke Baker.