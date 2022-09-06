(Pocket-lint) - Rumours are pointing towards DJI launching its latest action camera later this month.

The often reliable leaker, DealsDrone, says we can expect the DJI Action 3 to have a very familiar look.

The brand is expected to ditch the magnetic modularity of the DJI Action 2, instead reverting back to the original Osmo Action form factor.

DJI Action 3 will be released in mid-September, and its appearance is almost same as Osmo Action pic.twitter.com/piOJMcg4dF — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) August 20, 2022

We loved the outlandish design of the Action 2, and will be sad to see it go, however, the choice is understandable.

The mini magnetic camera was plagued with overheating issues, and usability took a hit, too.

A chief complaint was that the Action 2 recorded to internal storage, backing up to microSD required attaching a module and often a significant wait time.

Still, some users, like FPV drone enthusiasts, loved the camera for its lightweight and compact chassis, which is ideal for attaching to flying machines.

A return to the Osmo Action design should provide better cooling, longer battery life and a more streamlined user experience.

As for what else the Action 3 will bring to the table, we'll have to wait to find out.

Writing by Luke Baker.