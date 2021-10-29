(Pocket-lint) - Tilta has quickly turned around it's first accessory for the brand new DJI Action 2 camera and it looks fantastic. The Tilta cage is modular, just like the camera, allowing it to be used with the camera unit alone or with one of the modules attached. A shock absorbing cage can be added around the base cage for double protection, turning the diddy action camera into quite a unit.

The most exciting feature of this cage is that it adds a water-resistant USB-C input to the camera. This means you can power the camera with an external source, like a power bank, without the need for an external module. As standard, you only get about 25-30 minutes of life when using the camera's built in battery, so this is a very exciting addition.

Tilta also unveiled it's range of snap-on magnetic filter modules. The range includes a clear lens protector, a selection of ND filters and even two variable NDs and a circular polariser.

The DJI Action 2 has a built-in non-replaceable lens, so these snap-on filters are sure to be popular with anyone putting the camera in risky situations like strapping it to a drone, or the outside of a car.

Tilta hasn't announced the details on pricing and availability just yet, but this launch is confidence inspiring for anyone looking to invest in the new camera system.