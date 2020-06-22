Deal: Save up to 30% on the DJI Osmo Action camera

There are some pretty big discounts currently running on the DJI Osmo Action, meaning you can save up to 30 per cent depending on where you shop.

The price reduction has appeared in a number of retailers, meaning you can save a packet if you're in the market for an action camera, down to £229 in some cases, saving you £100.

Alternatively, you can get the DJI Osmo Action with an accessories pack for just £239 direct from Amazon UK.

The DJI Osmo Action is a natural rival to the GoPro, with a similar design and features. It's most notable for the big display on the front - so it's easy to film yourself - while the best feature is the RockSteady stabilisation that results in super smooth video.

You'll be able to shoot 4K at 60fps, perfect for smooth and detailed action, all with good battery life too. It will even shoot HDR footage.

It uses a large touchscreen on the back for the controls which are simple to use and it comes with waterproofing down to 11m, which will cater for most casual uses.