DJI’s 4K HDR action camera, the Osmo Action, usually costs between $400 to $500. But, right now, on Amazon (US), you can get it for half that.

It costs $288 and comes with a 128GB microSD card. You also get DJI’s Care Refresh service plan, which allows up to two replacement units in one year. Even if you disregard those extras, the last time DJI's action camera had this much of a price reduction was around Christmas. It has maintained its current pricing for months. And we suspect it won't go on sale again until later this year.

Keep in mind this is DJI's first action camera. When the company first launched the device, many saw it as a little foolish to go after a market place that GoPro has championed - and one that's dwindling. But we didn't think that's the story.

In our review, we noted DJI has a growing ecosystem of products, with drones and gimbals making up a big part of that. For those shooting outdoor action, this Osmo Action adds another weapon to that arsenal, and - for those with DJI drones and Osmos - it gives them another relatively inexpensive, portable camera to slot into that workflow.

It might not be selling billions, but for the DJI user who wants to stick in the ecosystem, it's a good extra camera that can enhance creativity.

