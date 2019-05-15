DJI, a company that has become synonymous with consumer drones, is now moving into the action camera market, with the new Osmo Action.

This pits DJI against GoPro, the most popular maker of action cams. There's been plenty of rumours about it releasing a device to to compete with the likes of GoPro, but now, we finally have a confirmation from the Chinese company. The move isn't too surprising, considering many people who use drones pair their unmanned aerial vehicles with action cameras for stunning aerial photography.

So, DJI has some insight into what consumers might want from a rugged camera. With that said, it loaded the Osmo Action with top-end features, such as a 1/2.3-inch sensor that records 12-megapixel photos and 4K video at up to 60fps at 100Mbps. It also features what DJI described as a "three-glass aspherical lens design", which will allow the Osmo Action to record low-distortion content.

The lens cap further has two layers of anti-fingerprint and anti-reflective coatings to reduce lens glare, allowing you to shoot in the brightest conditions. The Osmo Action also features colour screens on both the front and the rear, ensuring it'll stand out from other action cameras. The 1.4-inch front-facing screen is meant to let vloggers capture perfect selfies the first time around.

As for the 2.25-inch rear-facing touchscreen, it has a water- and fingerprint-resistant coating, with a brightness of 750 nits no less, making it easy to use even in direct sunlight and other conditions. Not just the screen is waterproof; the entire action camera body is capable of operating at a depth of 36 feet, and it can withstand drops from up to five feet and can withstand temps of 14-degrees F.

Other features include a removable battery offering up to 93 minutes during 4K video recording, as well as three-axis mechanical gimbals along with Electronic Image Stabilization to ensure smooth, stable video recording during stunt work.

DJI said there’s a wide selection of creative features built in to the camera, including a selection of slo-mo, time lapse, and custom exposures. These features are easily accessible with a few clicks on the device. The Osmo Action can also be connected to your mobile device through the new DJI Mimo app to see a live feed of the camera, perform quick editing, and to access to story templates.

DJI is also introducing an accessory range to expand what you can do. It includes a protective camera frame kit with a universal mount for other accessories; adhesive mounts for flat and curved surfaces; a waterproof case that extends protection up to 60 meters; a 3.5mm adapter for mics, an extension rod selfie stick; a floating handle that'll bob in water; and a charging hub for three batteries.

The Osmo Action itself is available now for $349 at DJI's store. It should also be available from other retailers starting 22 May.