DJI will reportedly be adding a new camera in its Osmo range on Wednesday this week.

It is holding an official unveiling at 9am EDT (2pm GMT) on 15 May where it is expected to formally announce the DJI Osmo Action camera and specifications, details and a few pics have leaked online.

We first heard of the new camera at the beginning of May, when claims of a device using reconfigured DJI Osmo Pocket tech surfaced, now we know much more.

According to Photo Rumors, the Osmo Action will feature the same 1/2.3-inch 12-megapixel CMOS image sensor as the Pocket: the Sony IMX377. It will be capable of recording video at up to 4K 60fps, with 120fps shooting available at 1080p.

The action camera will also run on the Ambarella H2 image processing chip, include an image stabilisation system and sport a dual LCD display.

The lens is naturally different to the one on the Pocket, with a 145-degree capturing angle (f2.8). The shutter is capable of 1/8000-120s.

HDR capabilities will be on board, plus an automatic time-lapse photography mode.

Other modes will include single, AEB continuous shooting, countdown shooting, multiple continuous shooting and interval shooting.

It is likely that you'll be able to watch the launch event on DJI's own website, where you can also sign up to find out more.