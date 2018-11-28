DJI has announced its latest product: the Osmo Pocket. Capable of shooting steady 4K video, it's a small handheld that costs less than $350.

Just four inches tall, the Osmo Pocket is described by DJI as "a highly compact three-axis stabilised camera" that is "designed to be incredibly easy to use". The camera is on a three-axis gimbal and uses a 1/2.3-inch sensor. It can capture 4K footage at up to 60fps at 100Mbps, and it has dual mics for recording audio. It can also do 12-megapixel photos. It's supposed to last for up to two hours shooting in 4K at 30fps.

When turned off, the gimbal moves the camera, and then the whole unit can fit into a small case, which you can pocket while on the go. Other features include a one-inch touchscreen for navigating through settings, but you can also plug in your iPhone or Android phone via the port on the side for a larger viewing experience, and you can access more settings and controls through DJI's new app.

The Osmo Pocket also comes with some neat shooting modes, such as object tracking, face tracking, time-lapse, and auto panorama. DJI said it'll sell accessories that'll work with the Osmo Pocket, too, such as a GoPro-style mount for attaching it to objects, a Wi-Fi controller, ND filters, a waterproof case, an extension rod, a 3.5mm adapter for mics, and soon, a carrying case with a battery.

The Osmo Pocket costs $349/£329 and ships from 15 December. Pocket-lint is live at the DJI event in New York City and plans to bring you a hands-on review of the gadget soon, so stay tuned to our DJI hub for all the latest.