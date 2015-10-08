DJI Osmo is basically a pricey selfie stick that can shoot steady vids in 4K

DJI is about to become known for something other than drones.

The company has just introduced a new device called Osmo. It's a handheld stabiliser with a 4K camera. It includes the same gimbal technology found in its drones and is meant to help average consumers capture silky-smooth, cinema-quality footage. Osmo is now available but begins shipping 15 October.

According to the launch trailer below, Osmo features a 3-axis stabilised gimbal and a spherical camera. The 1/2.3-inch sensor has a 90-degree field of view and f/2.8 aperture and can shoot 4K video as well as 12-megapixel photos. DJI said you can capture 24, 30, or 60 frames per second as well as slow-motion footage at 120 frames per second.

The gimbal is powered by brushless motors and not only enables steady video, but also different modes. You can use Osmo to shoot timelapses and automated panoramas, for instance. Osmo will automatically face the way you are turning, though you can also use a thumb pad for panning and tilting.

There's also a trigger underneath where your pointer finger rests on the handle, which you can double-tap it to enter a front-facing, upright position or triple tap it to enter a selfie mode. As for the thumb pad, it sits opposite the trigger and includes shutter buttons for photos and videos as well as a trackpad for moving the camera's angle.

Osmo works with the same DJI go app for its drones but doesn't require a tethered connection to your smartphone. You connect to it via Wi-Fi and can stay paired up to 25 feet away, enabling you to watch a live stream from DJI's app on your device and control camera settings like ISO and shutter speed.

So the app is like a viewfinder and settings hub. Other than that, Osmo weighs 201 grams and features a mixture of plastic and aluminium materials and a 6.5-inch handle. And all of that technology will cost you $649. Keep in mind if you own a DJI Zenmuse camera, you can buy Osmo without the camera.

Osmo requires a microSD card and should offer around 60 minutes of 4K recording and 6 hours of standby on a single battery charge.