Casio demos in-camera composite movie feature

Casio has announced that it is working on a new technology for its digital cameras that will allow people to superimpose themselves on to other scenes.

The news could spell an end of the travel industry as people would no longer have to be in the picture to make out they had been there.

"With the travel industry struggling, this technology is unlikely to help", a travel expert who didn't want to be named told Pocket-lint.

Casio's founder and president demoed the new technology with an unnamed 12-megapixel compact camera.

A willing model was asked to pass him a present, before then being superimposed on to a birthday, wedding and Christmas card.

The technology works by the user filming a movie and then taking a still image of the background. The technology then works in camera to create the desired result.

Casio said they expect the technology to make it into a real model by 2010.