Casio's card range adds the EX-S770

Casio today announced another addition to their Exilim card range, the EX-S770.

This model shoots 7.2-megapixel still images, and records video in MPEG4 format.

It features a SuperBright LCD which is 2.8 inches and widescreen format, so that video can be shot in VGA-size or record 16:9 aspect ration videos for playback on widescreen TVs.

Casio has bundled Data Transport software with the camera so that information like documents, email and web pages can be converted to Jpeg files and loaded on to the camera.

The images can then be viewed on the LCD screen, so that, for example, maps and attractions can be stored for quick access.

Other features include Anti-Shake DSP for reducing photo blur, and Best Shot modes that select on of 35 sample images to match the scene to the optimum camera settings.

