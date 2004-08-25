Casion announce 5 new cameras - the EX-S100, EX-Z55, EX-Z50, EXILIM PRO EX-P700

CASIO beating the rush to Photokina has announced the launch of five new digital cameras, including the world's smallest camera to include an optical zoom.

The new bunch of cameras kicks off with the EXILIM CARD EX-S100 the world's smallest digital camera with 3.2 megapixels and an optical 2.8 x zoom,

Next up is the EXILIM ZOOM EX-Z55 and EX-Z50 cameras. Both driven by their EXILIM Engine according to Casio a reduced power consumption and SUPER LIFE batteries means you should be able to take approximately 400 pictures on a single charge, while the EX-Z50 can take approximately 390. Both cameras are equipped with a 5-megapixel CCD and a 3 x optical zoom lens. The compact design hosts A large 2in TFT LCD on the EX-Z50 and an even extra large 2.5in screen on the EX-Z55.

CASIO's EXILIM PRO EX-P700 is its 7 megapixel offering and follows on from the EX-P600

Also just released is the CASIO QV-R61, a 6-megapixel digital camera adding to the QV-R range. The camera features a large 2.0-inch LCD screen and a 3X optical zoom lens in a compact aluminium body.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed