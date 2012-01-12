  Casio EX-ZR15 snaps in rapid fire

Casio has gone camera crazy at CES announcing the EX-ZR15 as well as many others. The new ZR15 is focussed on speed and is capable of shooting snaps with a 0.29 second gap and starting up in 0.99 seconds.

The cam is powered by Casio's Exilim Engine HS, which is what allows for all the high speed shooting and speeds up autofocus. The idea is that the Casio is as quick a point and shoot as there can possibly be, making it simple to fire off snaps. It also incorporates the now usual compact features of art filters and intelligent panoramas as well as other image processing tech.

Spec-wise, the camera has a 16-megapixel sensor that can shoot video at 1080p. You get a 28mm lens that is wide enough to capture shots of friends and family, it is also fairly decent in low light with an f3 aperture.

Casio also dealt out another four cameras that have a near identical feature set, but with different form factors. The EX-ZS150, EX-ZS20, EX-ZS12, and EX-ZS6 all pack a 16-megapixel sensor, an easy mode with an on screen guide to help your shooting and auto face focussing.

Apart from the ZS150, which uses a wider 24mm lens, the rest of the cameras all feature a 26mm lens. The ZS150 manages a 12x optical zoom and the rest 6x, and 5x for the ZS12 and ZS6.

Casio has gone in for a fairly varied number of colours for each body, most of which will be available in things like black, gold, silver and of course pink. Expect an April shipping date for all of them with prices starting at $119. The higher specced ZR15 is due out the same month at $329.

