Casio goes super-skinny with Exilim EX-S200

Casio has announced a couple of compact cameras to add to its Exilim range, the most notable of which being the ultra-slimline Casio Exilim EX-S200.

Casio is saying that the snapper is "the world's slimmest camera with image stabilisation". At its thinnest point it is just 14.9mm thick, although Casio's claims that it is "the size of a credit card" seem a bit far fetched.

It's small, but come on....

Anyway, however small it is, it does have some nifty tech built in. 14.1-megapixels, with a 4x optical zoom - which is the equivalent to a 6x zoom with the single frame SR zoom tech on board.

The EX-S200 also has premium auto focus which "enables the camera to automatically analyse the scene being photographed - including distinguishing night scenes, back lighting, a blue sky, green trees or a sunset - as well as sensing whether there is a face in the frame, the movement and position of the subject, and whether a tripod is being used".

It is available in five different colours and should be out this month. It will cost £199.99.

Casio also announced the entry-level Exilim EX-D800, which is also a 14.1-megapixel device with the same zoom tech found on its skinny cousin.

It also has some of the other tech of the EX-S200 on board as well: such as premium auto, quick mode, dynamic photo and art shot.

The EX-D800 is £149.99 and should also be out during August.