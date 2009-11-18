  Casio Exilim G EX-G1 rugged snapper launches in the States

Casio is offering a tough-as-old-boots camera to rival the likes of Olympus and Pentax with the launch of the Exilim G EX-G1.



Aimed at "life adventurers" and launching with such claims as the fact it offers "endurance engineering as its cornerstone", we think we'd better skip to the specs in order to keep on track.



The 12.1-megapixel EX-G1 takes microSD cards, is resistent to shock, dirt, humidity, snow, temperature and water to varying degrees, gets a 2.5-inch LCD and a 3x zoom lens.



For those that value pocket space, the big sell is that it apparently boasts the world's thinnest profile of 0.78-inch (19.9 mm) (apart from sticky-out bits) in a shock resistant digital camera.



It will go on sale in the States for $299.99 in December, while UK pricing is £279 and it's due to touchdown here in January.