Canon S90 sees PowerShot S-series return

Canon has bought its S series of cameras back with the launch of the PowerShot S90.

The new model will come with a 10-megapixel sensor, use the company's DIGIC 4 image processor and come with a F2.0 wide angle lens and Canon’s optical Image stabiliser (IS) technology.

The result, hopes Canon, is a camera that will allow users to snap in virtually any condition without having to rely on the flash.

Elsewhere the model sports a 3-inch LCD screen and a lens Control Ring, which enables users to adjust the settings of various functions by twisting the selector at the base of the lens barrel to the left or right.

The Control Ring can be used as a quasi-manual zoom offering a closer view of subjects in 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm and 105mm steps says Canon, while additional settings can be assigned, such as ISO (in 1/3 stop increments), shutter, aperture, focus and exposure compensation.

A new Low Light mode can help users capture reduced resolution 2.5-megapixel images in very dim light at ISO speeds of up to ISO 12800 and at a fast 2.4 frames per second.

Photographers can also choose from a range of creative modes including Aperture priority AE, Shutter priority AE, Program AE, Manual and Custom modes.

In addition, the PowerShot S90 offers RAW format shooting and support and a HDMI mini port, which enables the camera to be connected to a compatible TV using an optional cable.

The PowerShot S90 is available from early October 2009 priced at £449.00 in the UK and €519.00 in Europe.