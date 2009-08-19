  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Canon camera news

Canon S90 sees PowerShot S-series return

|
1/2  

Canon has bought its S series of cameras back with the launch of the PowerShot S90.

The new model will come with a 10-megapixel sensor, use the company's DIGIC 4 image processor and come with a F2.0 wide angle lens and Canon’s optical Image stabiliser (IS) technology.

The result, hopes Canon, is a camera that will allow users to snap in virtually any condition without having to rely on the flash.

Elsewhere the model sports a 3-inch LCD screen and a lens Control Ring, which enables users to adjust the settings of various functions by twisting the selector at the base of the lens barrel to the left or right.

The Control Ring can be used as a quasi-manual zoom offering a closer view of subjects in 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm and 105mm steps says Canon, while additional settings can be assigned, such as ISO (in 1/3 stop increments), shutter, aperture, focus and exposure compensation.

A new Low Light mode can help users capture reduced resolution 2.5-megapixel images in very dim light at ISO speeds of up to ISO 12800 and at a fast 2.4 frames per second.

Photographers can also choose from a range of creative modes including Aperture priority AE, Shutter priority AE, Program AE, Manual and Custom modes.

In addition, the PowerShot S90 offers RAW format shooting and support and a HDMI mini port, which enables the camera to be connected to a compatible TV using an optional cable.

The PowerShot S90 is available from early October 2009 priced at £449.00 in the UK and €519.00 in Europe.

PopularIn Cameras
  1. Incredible photos that flip your perspective of the world
  2. Fujifilm X-T100 combines powerful photo skills and retro looks in an affordable package
  3. Incredible photographer tricks the eye without Photoshop
  4. 18 incredible images of our world snapped from space
  5. Fujifilm's Instax SQ6 camera turns you into a walking Instagram feed
  1. Panasonic Lumix FT7 is a go-anywhere, do-it-all compact digital camera
  2. Lost and Found - The missing NYC Parks Photos
  3. Photo editing made easy: How to remove backgrounds, unwanted objects and edit images in seconds
  4. The 24 most expensive photos that sold for millions
  5. The best GoPro 2018: Which GoPro should you buy today?
Comments