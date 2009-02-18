Canon launches waterproof PowerShot D10

Canon today joined the rest of a camera world in announcing a new line up of models, including the PowerShot D10, their first waterproof camera, bringing the company into line with models from the likes of Nikon with their W60 and the Olympus Tough and SW models.

The PowerShot features a 12.1-megapixel sensor, backed by the DIGIC 4 processor with a host of smart on-board technologies, and a 3x zoom lens with image stabilisation.

Around the back you’ll find a 2.5-inch PureColor LCD II display, protected by a 2mm shield so you don’t smash it up whilst out on your adventures. It also offers double the brightness of Canon’s normal LCD II displays.

As a camera designed for action it is also shock resistant, so will survive drops, whilst also reaching the IPX6 standard, meaning it is waterproof up to a depth of 10 metres.

There will also be a wide range of accessories to accompany the new camera, which can be yours for £379, available at the end of April.