Canon announces six more camcorders for 2009

Canon has announced a rather impressive 2009 line-up for its camcorders, with six of them sticking with standard definition rather than five HD models we reported on earlier.

Big details are a bit thin on the ground at the moment, but a brief description should whet your appetite until more specs are released later. We will of course get them to you as soon as we hear about them.

First up are three flash memory camcorders - FS22, FS21 and FS200. All three are built to be portable, being up to 17% smaller than previous FS series models.

The FS22 and FS21 both feature the Canon 48x advanced zoom, and also feature an internal flash memory of 32GB and 16GB respectively.

The FS200 on the other hand records directly to SDHC memory card and comes in three different colours - misty silver, sunrise red and evening blue.

Next in the line-up are two DVD camcorders - the Canon DC420 and DC410 - and obviously feature the convenience of being able to record directly for DVD.

The DC420 offers 48x advanced zoom, while the DC410 offers a slightly reduced 41x advanced zoom. However both feature a Digic DV II image processor and widescreen recording, as well as the flexibility of optional add-on features, such as filters and lens accessories.

Last but not least, the Canon ZR960 MiniDV camcorder which is a good choice for beginners. Canon says this model provides 41x advanced zoom, as well as a microphone terminal for better audio control.

No prices or dates have been confirmed for any of the above, but keep checking back for an update.