Canon HF10 HD camcorder launched

Canon has launched two new hard drive based HD camcorder at its Spring Collection event in London.

The new cameras, which will go up against JVC's range of camcorders, will be called the HF10 and the HF100 and offer Full HD recording in a small package.

The new flagship model will be the HF10 and comes with 16GB of internal solid state storage allowing you to record up to 2 hours of Full HD footage. Those looking for more storage space will also be able to opt to expand the offering via a SDHC card.

The HF100 will come without the hard drive and just offer customers the ability to store directly to a SDHC card.

Other features of the two camcorders include a 12x optical zoom, a DIGIC DV II image processor, the ability to take 3 megapixel photos while shooting video and a 3 hours battery life, vastly improved from the company's HD camcorder range launched last year.

Both models will allow you to connect them to a flatscreen HD TV or a PC via HDMI or USB 2.0 outputs

The Canon HF10 & HF100 are available from April 2008 with the HF10 priced around £800 when it launches.

