New Canon PowerShot S5 IS to hit shelves in June

In addition to the new IXUS compact and two new SELPHY photo-printers, those busy bees at Canon also announced the launch of the 12x optical zoom, 8.0 megapixel PowerShot S5 IS.

The new compact inherits optical Image Stabilizer (IS) technology, professional-grade optics (the lens incorporate the same leading technologies used in Canon’s professional EF lenses)and extensive movie functions while introducing a host of new features designed to increase the photographer’s success rate.

Powered by Canon’s DIGIC III image processor, Face Detection Technology improves focus, exposure and flash output for people shots while the new Red-Eye Correction feature effectively solves red-eye problems in captured photos. An increased sensitivity range of ISO 80-1600 complements the optical IS system for extended low light performance.

Other key advancements include a larger, higher resolution 2.5-inch vari-angle LCD, additional shooting modes and extended video recording. The compact design incorporates a new hot shoe that provides compatibility with selected Canon EX Speedlite external flashes, adding to an accessory list that includes Wide, Tele and Close-up converter lenses.

The PowerShot S5 IS will be available from early June, priced at £409.