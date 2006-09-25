  Canon launches Media Storage M30 and M80 at Photokina

Canon has launched a media storage device that acts both as a portable hard drive and a multimedia viewer and player.

The Media Storage M30 and M80 features 30GB and 80GB hard drive respectively, and can store digital images, movies, and audio tracks. They feature memory card slots to read both CF and SD cards, as well as a USB2.0 socket for quick connection and download.

The buttons for navigation have been purposely designed to mirror those found on EOS cameras, to make them intuitive to use.

With a 3.7-inch screen, the Canon models features 0.3-inches less viewing space than the Epson P5000 and P3000 do. Epson’s storage devices will be Canon’s chief competitors in this market.

Other features include PictBridge functionality, 4-8 digit image file password protection, and an audio-out headphone jack for privately listening to multimedia files.