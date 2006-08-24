  Canon launches EOS 400D SLR

Canon, as expected, has today launched the successor to the hugely popular EOS 350D.

The EOS 400D features a 10.1MP CMOS sensor, adding 2MP more than its predecessor, and features a new EOS Integrated Cleaning System to ensure the sensor remains dust free.

Canon has enlarged the LCD on the back to 2.5 inches, and has added two more focus points to create a 9-point AF.

The new dust reduction technology is based on a three-pronged approach: Reduce, Repel, and Remove.

It’s designed to minimize dust generation in the first place, repel dust with anti-static technologies, and remove dust with hi-frequency vibrations to shake dust from the filter for one second at every start up.

If dust does manage to penetrate and stick, Canon has integrated a Dust Delete Data system that maps the sensor dust so that it can be deleted after shooting with the bundled Digital Photo Professional software.

Other features include Picture Style image processing parameters, a superfast 0.2sec start up time, and boosted frame burst compared to the 350D: from 14 to 27 large JPEGs and from 5 to 10 RAW files.

From September, the camera will be bundled with an 18-55mm lens for £720 (or £650), and comes with Digital Photo Professional software, as well as EOS Capture, Image/Zoom Browser, and Photostitch, plus 100MB of online space at Canon Image Gateway.