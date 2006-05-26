Canon's official line on their film camera business
In a follow-up to Pocket-lint's report on the possible end to film camera development at Canon, the company has issued an official statement to us:
Canon’s position regarding the film camera business:
"Canon will remain in the film camera business as long as market needs exist. There is still demand for film cameras, particularly in markets outside of Japan, and we will continue to supply products in line with market needs while closely watching market conditions.
"Also, since Canon’s digital SLR camera lineup includes models equipped with a 35 mm full-frame image sensor, we continue to produce EOS system accessories, including interchangeable EF lenses, that are compatible with both film and digital SLR cameras. We aim to further expand these offerings to satisfy both digital and conventional film camera users.
"Canon’s position regarding the new development of film cameras:
The film camera market has been steadily contracting over the past several years. (If the current rate of decline should continue, with demand halving yearly, the size of the film camera market in 2009, just 3 years from now, would be around 1/100th of what it was in 1998.)
"Generally speaking, these circumstances make it increasingly difficult to develop new film cameras. We intend to closely watch future market demand and decide accordingly how we will proceed with regard to new product development. Canon will remain in the film camerabusiness as long as market needs exist."
