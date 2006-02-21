  Canon upgrades best selling EOS 20D with EOS 30D

Canon has announced the EOS 30D, replacing the EOS 20D. The camera which virtually looks the same on paper features a bigger 2.5-inch LCD screen for clearer playback while retaining the 5fps, 8.2-megapixel performance of its predecessor.

Many improvements on the EOS 20D are made in response to EOS 20D owner feedback. Along with the larger screen, improved durability and 3.5% area spot metering, these include Canon's Picture Style pre-sets, Canon's in-camera image processing standard. Picture Styles can be likened to selectable film types for different photographic expression. Frame rate is selectable between 5 and 3fps and photographers are given finer control over exposure, with ISO settings now adjustable by 1/3 stop increments rather than whole stops.

A Print/Share button is included and the camera features new advanced PictBridge functionality.

The maximum number of images in a folder is increased from 100 to 9,999, while the in-built flash has been upgraded to match the 100,000 shutter cycle durability, an increasingly important feature in the digital age.

The EOS 30D includes membership of Canon's online photo album, CANON iMAGE GATEWAY with 100MB of space for image uploads and photo sharing.

The EOS 30D will be available from March 2006, priced at:

EOS 30D body only will cost £1099.99 and EOS 30D plus EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 (non-USM) lens will cost £1179.99.

A full list of the EOS 30D features include:

8.2-megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor

5fps and 30 large JPEG frame burst

2.5-inch, 230K pixel, 170º wide viewing angle LCD screen

Picture Style image processing parameters

Spot metering and High Precision 9-point AF system

DIGIC II image processor with 0.15 sec start-up time

Digital Photo Professional RAW processing software

100,000 cycle shutter durability and rugged magnesium alloy body

Simultaneous RAW and JPEG recording

Wide 100-3200 ISO range

E-TTL II Flash

PictBridge compatibility

Complete compatibility with all Canon EF and EF-S lenses and EX-series Speedlites

USB2.0 Hi-Speed and Video Out connectivity