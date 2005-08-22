Canon flood the market with seven new cameras

Canon has launched a plethora of digital cameras today as it tries to flood the market with a range of models to suit every consumer's imaging needs.

But with so many models launched - there are over 40 announcements across digital cameras, printers, projectors and camcorders today - some commentators worry that Canon will only end up confusing the public further.

Most notable is of the announcements is the PowerShot S80 8 megapixel compact and the adding of an optical zoom to the popular Ixus i model.

Canon has added two new cameras to its Digital IXUS range - the Digital IXUS 750 and Digital IXUS 55. Both cameras boast DIGIC II processing, and a 2.5in LCD. The Digital IXUS 750 has 7.1 megapixels, while the Digital IXUS 55 features 5.0 megapixels. Both digital cameras come with 3x optical zoom. The IXUS 750 and IXUS 55 will be available from September 2005 for £419 and £329.

Canon also launched the Digital IXUS i zoom a 5.0 megapixels compact with 2.4x optical zoom and available in a variety of colours; Jet (Black), Sahara (Gold), Cranberry (Red) and Ultra-violet. The IXUS i zoom will be available from September 2005 for £319.

Canon has also pushed the megapixel boat out with an 8.0 megapixel compact - the PowerShot S80. The camera will feature a wide-angle 28-100 mm f/2.8-5.3 (3.6x) optical zoom lens incorporating Canon's UA lens technology, the same DIGIC II processor found in Canon's professional series Digital SLRs and a 2.5in LCD all in a body considerably smaller than its predecessor - the PowerShot S70. The Canon PowerShot S80 is available from October 2005 priced at £499.00.

Also launched today is the PowerShot A620 and PowerShot A610. With 7.1 and 5.0 megapixels, respectively. The cameras feature 4x optical zoom lenses 2.0in vari-angle LCD, My Colours, and a 1cm macro mode. The PowerShot A620 and A610 are both equipped with a Print/Share button, PictBridge printing as well as ID Photo Print and Movie Print. The PowerShot A620 and PowerShot A610 are available from September 2005 priced £319.00 and £279.00 respectively.

Finally Canon has announced the 3.2 megapixel PowerShot A410. Replacing the popular PowerShot A400. It will feature a 3.2x optical zoom with maximum aperture of f/2.8 - f/5.1. The camera will be available from September 2005 priced £139.00.